Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives $94.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.33.

DY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DY. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.81. The company had a trading volume of 232,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,473. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.40 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.11. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

