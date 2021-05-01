Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Lowered to $105.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $100.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.82. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

