DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Short Interest Up 158.3% in April

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 158.3% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:DTF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $15.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

