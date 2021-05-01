DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Equities analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to announce $2.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.63 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year sales of $12.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.36 billion to $12.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $12.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.02. 711,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,729. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $92.39 and a 52 week high of $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.84.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

