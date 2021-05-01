DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DSDVY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $111.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average is $88.00. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $114.35.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Research analysts predict that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

