Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Dover Motorsports’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04.

Dover Motorsports has decreased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years.

NYSE:DVD opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.78. Dover Motorsports has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

