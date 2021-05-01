Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Short Interest Down 29.3% in April

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 609,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $551.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Lycouris sold 42,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $592,041.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,079.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,784 shares of company stock worth $3,275,505. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 38,149 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LPG shares. TheStreet upgraded Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

