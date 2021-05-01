Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 on June 30th

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend payment by 69.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza has a payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $12.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ opened at $422.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $380.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.03.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.68.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.