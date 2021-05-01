Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 on June 30th

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend payment by 69.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza has a payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $12.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.
DPZ opened at $422.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $380.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.03.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.68.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
