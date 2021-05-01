Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to report $8.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Five analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.85 billion and the highest is $8.60 billion. Dollar General posted sales of $8.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $33.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.07 billion to $34.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $36.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.31 billion to $37.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.75. 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,759. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $172.66 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.01 and its 200-day moving average is $206.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

