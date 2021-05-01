Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 42.3% Higher This Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion and $9.76 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000670 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 42.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.67 or 0.00472833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000836 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002400 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 129,419,750,181 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

