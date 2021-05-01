Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Tops $0.78 on Exchanges

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. One Doctors Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $178.39 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00069374 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000299 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 82.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.