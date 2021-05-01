DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Price Up 7.8% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $44.99 and last traded at $44.84. Approximately 256,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,556,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.59.

The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 53.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,589,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 87,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 468,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,973,000 after purchasing an additional 53,038 shares in the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average of $33.27.

About DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

