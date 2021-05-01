Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. Discovery has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DISCK. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

