Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Short Interest Down 32.9% in April

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,580,000 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the March 31st total of 58,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 25.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of DISCA opened at $37.66 on Friday. Discovery has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 over the last ninety days. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DISCA. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.48.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

