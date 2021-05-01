Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.94

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.94 and last traded at $95.87, with a volume of 533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.71.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 2.02.
In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,301 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $306,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $235,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $354,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 164.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 49,606 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,416,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIN)
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.