Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.94

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.94 and last traded at $95.87, with a volume of 533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,301 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $306,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $235,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $354,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 164.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 49,606 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,416,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.