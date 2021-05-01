Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 122,856 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,355,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $9,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

LexinFintech stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

LX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. LexinFintech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.52.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

