Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.43% of Escalade worth $10,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Escalade by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Escalade by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Escalade by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Escalade by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Escalade during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESCA opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20. Escalade, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $306.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. Escalade had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 17.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Escalade’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESCA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Aegis boosted their price objective on shares of Escalade from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

