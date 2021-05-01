Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 11,991 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 607,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $10,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Limoneira by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Limoneira by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Limoneira by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

LMNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens raised Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Limoneira currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

LMNR opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.38 per share, with a total value of $137,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 263,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,379.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 30,850 shares of company stock worth $542,093 and sold 6,119 shares worth $107,346. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

