DigitalBits (XDB) Market Cap Achieves $69.49 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0899 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 39.1% against the dollar. DigitalBits has a market cap of $69.49 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.09 or 0.00554106 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006047 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00022036 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,448.40 or 0.02484067 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About DigitalBits

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,355 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

