Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $177.00 at Barclays

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $169.00 to $177.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an in-line rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.06.

NYSE:DLR opened at $154.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,906 shares of company stock valued at $7,341,347 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

