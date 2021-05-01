Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Increased to $169.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $167.00 to $169.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an in-line rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.06.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE DLR traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.31. 2,837,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,427. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,906 shares of company stock valued at $7,341,347. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.