Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – US Capital Advisors lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.34. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FANG. Roth Capital upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Johnson Rice lowered Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.74.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $81.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 816 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,146,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 180.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

