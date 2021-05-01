DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to post $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. DHT reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist assumed coverage on DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on DHT in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 207,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 128,300 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 77,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHT traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.90. 1,915,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,888,157. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. DHT’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

