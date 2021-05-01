DFI.Money Price Up 13.6% This Week (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DFI.Money coin can currently be purchased for $2,584.73 or 0.04456438 BTC on major exchanges. DFI.Money has a total market cap of $99.76 million and approximately $59.21 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00065728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00019392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00070177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $443.37 or 0.00764438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00094408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00040766 BTC.

DFI.Money Coin Profile

DFI.Money (YFII) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

