Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €60.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.50 ($55.88) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €48.30 ($56.82).

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €45.00 ($52.94) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €42.02. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

