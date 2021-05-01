Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.17

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €15.17 ($17.85) and traded as high as €16.11 ($18.96). Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at €15.98 ($18.80), with a volume of 6,443,631 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on DTE. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €20.63 ($24.27).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.18.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

