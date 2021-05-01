Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decrease of 50.2% from the March 31st total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Maxim Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.28. 108,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,113. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.85 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. Analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $1.3908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 6.85%. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.