Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.
DPSGY opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.93. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $59.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.16%.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.
Featured Article: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.