Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

DPSGY opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.93. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $59.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.16%.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.