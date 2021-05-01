Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €8.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.10 ($11.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €7.39 ($8.70).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €10.74 ($12.63) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a PE ratio of -0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.22. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a one year high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,109.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

