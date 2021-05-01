Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the March 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.09. 17,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,157. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.44. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 27.74% and a negative return on equity of 60.12%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -13.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLAKY shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

