Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Target Price to $158.00

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $133.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.95.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

