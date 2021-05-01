Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Sell Rating for Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DLAKY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Commerzbank lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.09. 17,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.44. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $15.56.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 60.12% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.