Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $110.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransUnion from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.75.

NYSE TRU opened at $104.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $110.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,357. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

