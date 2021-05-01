Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DB. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of DB opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DB. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

