Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $26.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACI. Barclays lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.12.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86. Albertsons Companies has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

