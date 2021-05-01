Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $120.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE DFS opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,791. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,274,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 49,933 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 406.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 356,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,588,000 after acquiring an additional 286,000 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.