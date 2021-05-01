Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,437.57 ($44.91).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In other Derwent London news, insider John David Burns sold 7,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,303 ($43.15), for a total transaction of £235,735.11 ($307,989.43). Also, insider David Silverman sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,202 ($41.83), for a total value of £2,881.80 ($3,765.09).

Derwent London stock opened at GBX 3,329 ($43.49) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,311.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,151.40. Derwent London has a 12-month low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,497 ($45.69). The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 52.45 ($0.69) per share. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.06%.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

