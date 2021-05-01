Dent Trading 37.2% Higher This Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 30th. Dent has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and $149.82 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dent has traded 37.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00066419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00071731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.86 or 0.00771432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00095336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00041664 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,033,927,361 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.