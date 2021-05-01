Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 96.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,189,191,000 after buying an additional 159,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,772,000 after buying an additional 21,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $195,576,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 530,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,174,000 after purchasing an additional 180,734 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 440,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,777,000 after purchasing an additional 105,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock opened at $457.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.30, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.17. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.32 and a fifty-two week high of $461.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

