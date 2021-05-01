Denali Advisors LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE opened at $52.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $53.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

