Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Regional Management by 65.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Regional Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regional Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $703,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regional Management by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RM opened at $38.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.49. Regional Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $40.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a current ratio of 21.76.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $97.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.03 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Regional Management Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

