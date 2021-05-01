Denali Advisors LLC Buys 910 Shares of ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProSight Global were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PROS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ProSight Global by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 56,006 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 329.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 480,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 368,744 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 324,821 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 16,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 22,460 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut ProSight Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ProSight Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $555.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.47. ProSight Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $199.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. ProSight Global had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ProSight Global, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

