Denali Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 700 eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 700 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,563,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,743 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of eBay by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $459,344,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of eBay by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $395,934,000 after purchasing an additional 470,661 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.