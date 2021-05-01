Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.37.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Vertical Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.92. 9,175,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,175,117. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

