Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $113.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.32.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $98.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $103.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 391,417 shares of company stock worth $34,590,746. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

