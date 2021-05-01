Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.32.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 391,417 shares of company stock valued at $34,590,746 over the last 90 days. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $98.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $103.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

