DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 432 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

DeDora Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,668 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.3% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $33,830,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $325.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.80. The stock has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.76 and a 1 year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.87.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

