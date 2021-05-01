Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.

Data I/O stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. 71,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.30. Data I/O has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77.

In other Data I/O news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 26,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $149,625.16. 15.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

