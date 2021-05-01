Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $108.66 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Daqo New Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

DQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.17.

DQ opened at $80.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.84. Daqo New Energy has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. Research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 2,997.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,850,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661,546 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,431,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,224,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,835,000 after buying an additional 640,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,257,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,102,000 after buying an additional 841,500 shares in the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

