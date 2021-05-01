Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Short Interest Update

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of DFIHY stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33. Dairy Farm International has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

